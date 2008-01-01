What is Azure Event Hubs?

Collect and centralize real-time streaming data into a central cloud-based pipeline.

Get started!

Start monitoring Azure Event Hubs by connecting Microsoft Azure to New Relic!

Check out our Azure Event Hubs documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Azure Event Hubs.