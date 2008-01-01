What is Azure App Service Plan?

Azure App Service Plan represents the collection of physical resources for the App Service. An App Service Plan can have multiple web apps. In other words, we can have multiple web apps in an app service plan.

New Relic Azure App Service Plan quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like bytes received, bytes sent, CPU percentage, disk queue length, memory percentage. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure App Service Plan with New Relic?

New Relic Azure App Service Plan monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure App Service Plan via different metrics including bytes received, bytes sent, CPU percentage, disk queue length, memory percentage.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context, and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.