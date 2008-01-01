  • Log in
Monitoring Azure App Service Plan is critical to track the performance through via key metrics. Download New Relic Azure App Service Plan monitoring quickstart to get a pre-built dashboard tailored to monitor your Azure App Service Plan Service.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Azure App Service Plan quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Azure App Service Plan

Documentation  
1
Azure App Service Plan observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Azure App Service Plan installation docs

Monitor Azure App Service Plan by connecting Azure to New Relic.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Azure App Service Plan?

Azure App Service Plan represents the collection of physical resources for the App Service. An App Service Plan can have multiple web apps. In other words, we can have multiple web apps in an app service plan.

New Relic Azure App Service Plan quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like bytes received, bytes sent, CPU percentage, disk queue length, memory percentage. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure App Service Plan with New Relic?

New Relic Azure App Service Plan monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure App Service Plan via different metrics including bytes received, bytes sent, CPU percentage, disk queue length, memory percentage.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context, and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
