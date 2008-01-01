What is Amazon Verified Access?

AWS Verified Access allows you to provide secure network access without a VPN to corporate applications. Verified Access verifies each access request in real time and only connects users to the applications they are allowed to access, removing broad access to corporate applications, and reducing the associated risks.

Start monitoring Amazon Veried Access by using AWS Kenesis Firehose to send logs to New Relic! Take a look at our documentation for information on how to set this integration.

About this integration

With this integration, you can keep up with important information about your Verified Access logo.svg

Access attempt traffic

Top denied attempts by IP Address

Users attempting access from multiple IP Addresses

Top accessed applications

Real time logs on denied access attempts

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Amazon Verified Access.