AWS S3 quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
AWS S3 observability quickstart contains 1 alert. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.
High Error Count
This alert is triggered when there is more than 10 5xx erorrs in 10 minutes.
AWS S3 observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
What is AWS S3?
Provides developers and IT teams with secure, durable, highly-scalable cloud storage.
Start monitoring AWS S3 by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!
Check out our AWS S3 documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.
Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for AWS S3.
New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand
