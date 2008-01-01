What is AWS QLDB?

Amazon Quantum Ledger Database (AWS QLDB) is a fully managed ledger database that provides a transparent, immutable, and cryptographically verifiable transaction log. Proactively instrument AWS QLDB with the New Relic infrastructure monitoring agent to monitor the stability and reliability of AWS QLDB.

AWS QLDB quickstart highlights

The New Relic AWS QLDB quickstart includes the following features Dashboards: Proactively monitor metrics like ledger samples, provider readIOs latency, ledgers, overview of ledger provider, etc.

Start monitoring AWS QLDB by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!

Check out our AWS QLDB documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

Ideal AWS QLDB performance monitoring

New Relic AWS QLDB quickstart offers an integration for reporting your Amazon Quantum Ledger Database (QLDB) data to New Relic. The integration collects several AWS QLDB metrics that you can analyze to understand context, improve customer experience, and make data-driven business decisions. The quickstart empowers you to monitor AWS QLDB with out-of-the-box dashboards and visualizations.

Some of the metrics you can track with the integration include the total amount of disk space used by a ledger's journal, indexes, and indexed history, all reported in 15-minute intervals. It also tracks the number of disk read I/O operations, disk write I/O operations, and the amount of time taken for data operations, all reported in one-minute intervals.

Install the New Relic AWS QLDB instant observability quickstart to effectively monitor your AWS QLDB performance metrics with our infrastructure agent. This quickstart is your gateway to instant monitoring of services like QLDB AWS marketplace.