What is AWS Kinesis Data Streams?
Platform for streaming data on AWS, making it easy to load and analyze data in real time and build applications for specialized needs.
Get started!
Start monitoring AWS Kinesis Data Streams by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!
Check out our AWS Kinesis Data Streams documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.
