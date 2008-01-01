Why monitor AWS Health?

AWS Health gives you regular insights into your resource performance and the availability of your AWS services and accounts. With AWS Health events, you can get visibility into how resource or service changes might affect the apps running on AWS. New Relic AWS Health quickstart empowers you with a seamless infrastructure integration to report AWS Health event data into New Relic and get instant event visibility.

New Relic AWS Health integration features

New Relic AWS Health integration collects information about events that can affect your AWS resources and reports the data to New Relic. AWS Health reports three types of events to New Relic:

Open issues: Shows issues that might affect your AWS infrastructure.

Scheduled changes: Informs you in advance of scheduled activities that might have an impact on AWS services and resources.

Notifications: Provides additional information.

New Relic + AWS Health for Optimum health performance monitoring

New Relic AWS Health quickstart automatically instruments AWS Health with our infrastructure integration to report your AWS data to New Relic. With this, AWS Health events are ingested in New Relic One as AwsHealthNotification events. You can query, create widgets, and define New Relic’s query language (NRQL) alert policies based on these events. NRQL alert conditions can be defined to receive notifications when health events are reported by AWS.

New Relic helps you to get insights from the event data to anticipate potential application outages. Follow our standard procedures to activate AWS Health integration. Note that the integration is available only for AWS customers who have a Business or Enterprise support plan, because this is a requirement for using the AWS Health API.

New Relic AWS Health observability quickstart provides you the much-needed event visibility to make troubleshooting faster and more efficient. Download the quickstart today to monitor AWS Health and report its data to New Relic in real-time.