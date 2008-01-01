What is AWS Elemental MediaPackage VOD?

Collect AWS MediaPackage VOD data for PackagingConfiguration. Maintained by Amazon.

Get started!

Start monitoring AWS Elemental MediaPackage VOD by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!

Check out our AWS Elemental MediaPackage VOD documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for AWS Elemental MediaPackage VOD.