audit-kubernetes-log-data-ingest-analysis

Kubernetes Log Ingest Analysis

Paginated dashboard that analyzes overall data ingest generated by the New Relic Kubernetes Logs integration and outlines options available to fine-tune your environment to help control ingest and cost.
Kubernetes Log Ingest Analysis
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Kubernetes Log Ingest Analysis quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Kubernetes Log Ingest Analysis

Kubernetes Log Ingest Analysis screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Kubernetes Log Ingest Analysis observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

New Relic Kubernetes Logs integration

Kubernetes plugin for log forwarding

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Shows log bytes ingest for Kubernetes faceted by several common attributes k8s logs: application, environment, container, namespace, pod and cluster. Total logs and GB ingested is shown.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Jim Hagan, Brian Bost, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
