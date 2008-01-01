  • Log in
APM Logs

Get better insights into your logging data sent by our apm agents.
APM Logs
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
APM Logs quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

[NR] APM Logs Monitoring

Monitoring of APM Logs sent to NR. Will expose any dropped logs and/or duplicate logging.

[NR] APM Logs Monitoring screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
APM Logs observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

New Relic APM Installation Docs

Configure automatic logs in context with logs

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

This dashboard helps customers keep an eye on APM Logs sent to NR. It will monitor for any dropped logs and/or duplicate logging with the infra agent.

For more information or support, please go to https://docs.newrelic.com/docs/logs/logs-context/upgrade-to-automatic-logs-context/

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Leon Chapman

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
