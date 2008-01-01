  • Log in
This project provides Xamarin bindings for New Relic's iOS and Android SDK's
Xamarin bindings to New Relic's Mobile SDK observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Xamarin bindings to Newr Relic's Mobile SDK

The bindings are C-sharp wrapper API's over iOS and Android API's. README.md has instructions on how to build the Xamarin bindings. Please refer to Newrelic's iOS and Android SDK's documentation on API usage and descriptions

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

This repo/project provides Xamarin bindings for New Relic's iOS and Android SDK's. The dll produced after building the bindings can be used in your Xamarin project.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
New Relic Labs

Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

