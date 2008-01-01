What's included?
Documentation 1
Dashboard 0
This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
What is Microsoft Windows Desktop monitoring?
With New Relic's infrastructure monitoring agent for Windows, you can monitor individual desktops and also analyze how your applications perform as a whole. The Windows Desktop agent can run on your own hardware or in cloud systems such as Amazon EC2 or Windows Azure, and supports Windows Server and Windows 10.
Supported versions
Windows 10
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic
Support
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.