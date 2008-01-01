What's included?
Dashboard 1
TiDB Cloud quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
TiDB Cloud observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
Quickstart for TiDB Cloud monitoring
TiDB Cloud is a fully-managed Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) solution for TiDB, an open-source, distributed SQL database that is designed to handle both online transaction processing (OLTP) and online analytical processing (OLAP) workloads.
New Relic TiDB Cloud quickstart features
With monitoring statistics enabled, you can observe key metrics to analyze the performance of your cluster.
TiDBCloud Quickstart instructions
Check out Metrics available to New Relic to learn more about New Relic monitoring for TiDBCloud.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
PingCAP, lilyjazz
Support
Built by the community
Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.