New Relic's TiDB Cloud quickstart provides performance insights including database time, queries per second, and resource utilization. Install the quickstart to better understand utilization of resources and monitor performance issues.
What's included?

Dashboard  
TiDB Cloud quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

TiDB Cloud Monitoring

Documentation  
TiDB Cloud observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Integrate TiDB Cloud with New Relic

You can configure TiDB Cloud to send metric data about your TiDB clusters to New Relic.

Alerts  
TiDB Cloud is a fully-managed Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) solution for TiDB, an open-source, distributed SQL database that is designed to handle both online transaction processing (OLTP) and online analytical processing (OLAP) workloads.

New Relic TiDB Cloud quickstart features

With monitoring statistics enabled, you can observe key metrics to analyze the performance of your cluster.

Check out Metrics available to New Relic to learn more about New Relic monitoring for TiDBCloud.

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

PingCAP, lilyjazz

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

