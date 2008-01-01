What is SQLite?

SQLite is a relational database management system that is embedded into applications.

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments SQLite with the New Relic PHP agent, and allows you to further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up custom dashboards, errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for SQLite.