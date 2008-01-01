What's included?
SendGrid Events quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
SendGrid Events observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
SendGrid provides a cloud-based service that assists businesses with email delivery. This quickstart allows you to easily visualize the status of email delivery via SendGrid. In order to use this quickstart you will need to send SendGrid events to New Relic. If you are already sending events to AWS S3 using the SendGrid Event Webhook, they can be transferred to New Relic by using NewRelic-log-ingestion-s3.
