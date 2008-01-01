  • Log in
SendGrid Events

SendGrid provides a cloud-based service that assists businesses with email delivery. This quickstart allows you to visualize status of email delivery.
SendGrid Events
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
SendGrid Events quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

SendGrid

SendGrid screenshot 0
Documentation  
2
SendGrid Events observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

AWS Lambda for sending logs from S3

Description about how to send logs stored in AWS S3 to New Relic

SendGrid Getting started with the Event Webhook

Description about how to send SendGrid Events via Webhook

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

SendGrid provides a cloud-based service that assists businesses with email delivery. This quickstart allows you to easily visualize the status of email delivery via SendGrid. In order to use this quickstart you will need to send SendGrid events to New Relic. If you are already sending events to AWS S3 using the SendGrid Event Webhook, they can be transferred to New Relic by using NewRelic-log-ingestion-s3.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Kota Saito

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
