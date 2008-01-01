  • Log in
Monitoring RestSharp is critical to ensure that you detect incidents and respond to them quickly. Download the New Relic RestSharp quickstart to proactively track performance metrics via our .Net agent.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
RestSharp quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Dotnet

.NET

Dotnet screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
RestSharp observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Apdex Score

This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes

Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
RestSharp observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

RestSharp installation docs

Popular REST API client library for .NET that features auto-serialization, request type detection, a variety of authentications, and more.

What is RestSharp?

RestSharp is a popular REST API client library for .NET with the purpose of making synchronous and asynchronous calls to remote resources over HTTP. Check out our .NET documentation for more information.

New Relic + RestSharp

The New Relic RestSharp monitoring quickstart has the following features:

  • Our dashboards track key indicators like latest errors, CPU utilization, memory heap used, errors and virtual machines and more.
  • Pre-defined alert conditions notify you on performance metrics like Apdex score, memory usage, and transaction errors.
Why Monitor RestSharp with New Relic?

With application performance monitoring (APM), you will get a high-level overview of your RestSharp app, query data and track activities across the application. The New Relic RestSharp quickstart automatically instruments RestSharp with our .NET agent for a comprehensive monitoring of RestSharp.

Install the New Relic RestSharp quickstart today to proactively monitor RestSharp in real-time, detect issues quickly, and respond to them efficiently. The instant observability quickstart is the key to a seamless RestSharp monitoring.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

