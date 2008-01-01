What is RestSharp?

RestSharp is a popular REST API client library for .NET with the purpose of making synchronous and asynchronous calls to remote resources over HTTP. Check out our .NET documentation for more information.

New Relic + RestSharp

The New Relic RestSharp monitoring quickstart has the following features:

Our dashboards track key indicators like latest errors, CPU utilization, memory heap used, errors and virtual machines and more.

Pre-defined alert conditions notify you on performance metrics like Apdex score, memory usage, and transaction errors.

Why Monitor RestSharp with New Relic?

With application performance monitoring (APM), you will get a high-level overview of your RestSharp app, query data and track activities across the application. The New Relic RestSharp quickstart automatically instruments RestSharp with our .NET agent for a comprehensive monitoring of RestSharp.

Install the New Relic RestSharp quickstart today to proactively monitor RestSharp in real-time, detect issues quickly, and respond to them efficiently. The instant observability quickstart is the key to a seamless RestSharp monitoring.