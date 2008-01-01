What's included?
Dashboard 1
Alerts 3
Apdex Score
This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes
High CPU Utilization
This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.
Transaction Errors
This alert is triggered when the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.
Documentation 1
What is Restify?
Restify is a Node.js web service framework optimized for building semantically correct RESTful web services.
Get started!
Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Restify with the New Relic Node.js agent, and allows you to instantly monitor your Node application with out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts. Further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.
