Instant ObservabilityRedpanda
redpanda

Redpanda

Redpanda is the streaming data platform for developers. It's API-compatible with Apache Kafka®, but 10x faster, much easier to use and safer.
Redpanda
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Redpanda quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Redpanda

Redpanda screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
Redpanda observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Application Uptime

This alert is triggered when the application uptime is equals to 2 during 5 minutes.

Monitor disk space

This alert is triggered when the monitor disk space equals to 2 for 5 minutes.

Service Errors

This alert is triggered when the service errors are higher than 5 for 3 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Redpanda observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Redpanda integration documentation

New Relic’s instant observability quickstart with Redpanda monitoring helps to detect your metrics which are useful for debugging and measuring system health.

Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Redpanda

New Relic detects your Redpanda metrics are used for debugging, measure system health (uptime, CPU utilization), Infrastructure-level (RPC errors, Disk storage, Free memory).

Why monitor Redpanda?

You can monitor the health of your system to optimize performance. How to use Prometheus queries to monitor your system, for example, to check consumer group lag or Kafka producer request latency.

What’s included in this quickstart?

New Relic's Redpanda monitoring quickstart boasts instant full-stack observability out-of-the-box:

  • High value alerts for your Redpanda (RPC errors, usage metrics and JVM).
  • Dashboards (uptime, CPU utilization, RPC errors, Disk storage, Free memory and more).

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

