What's included?
Dashboard 1
Alerts 3
Application Uptime
This alert is triggered when the application uptime is equals to 2 during 5 minutes.
Monitor disk space
This alert is triggered when the monitor disk space equals to 2 for 5 minutes.
Service Errors
This alert is triggered when the service errors are higher than 5 for 3 minutes.
Documentation 1
Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Redpanda
New Relic detects your Redpanda metrics are used for debugging, measure system health (uptime, CPU utilization), Infrastructure-level (RPC errors, Disk storage, Free memory).
Why monitor Redpanda?
You can monitor the health of your system to optimize performance. How to use Prometheus queries to monitor your system, for example, to check consumer group lag or Kafka producer request latency.
What’s included in this quickstart?
New Relic's Redpanda monitoring quickstart boasts instant full-stack observability out-of-the-box:
- High value alerts for your Redpanda (RPC errors, usage metrics and JVM).
- Dashboards (uptime, CPU utilization, RPC errors, Disk storage, Free memory and more).
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic
Support
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.