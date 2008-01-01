Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Redmine

We can monitor your Redmine application in a complex environment and keep you on top of performance with our Ruby agent.

Why monitor Redmine?

The performance monitoring tool for Redmine helps you monitor the entire infrastructure and identifies the critical issues in your Redmine application. Redmine performance monitoring enables you to get a complete overview of Redmine errors and know when and where your Redmine application slows down. Some key components are:

Helps you identify issues that are truly important and quickly resolve them. Gain knowledge of performance issues in advance and thus giving you ample time to avoid application downtime.

Performance provides you with the information you need to not only prioritize critical performance issues, but also trace them down to the root cause and solve them more quickly.

Monitor your issues related to projects which are created in the Redmine application.

What’s included in this quickstart?

New Relic's Redmine monitoring quickstart boasts instant full-stack observability out-of-the-box:

With this quickstart, you can: