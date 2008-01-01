  • Log in
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Redmine quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Redmine

Redmine screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
Redmine observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Average Error Rate

This alert is triggered when the Average Error Rate is higher than 5 for 5 minutes.

Average Page Load Time

This alert is triggered when the Average Page Load Time is higher than 5 seconds for 5 minutes.

Failed Transactions

This alert is triggered when the Failed Transactions are higher than 5 for 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Redmine observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Redmine integration documentation

Monitor the performance metrics of your Redmine instances in real-time with New Relic ruby agent.

Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Redmine

We can monitor your Redmine application in a complex environment and keep you on top of performance with our Ruby agent.

Why monitor Redmine?

The performance monitoring tool for Redmine helps you monitor the entire infrastructure and identifies the critical issues in your Redmine application. Redmine performance monitoring enables you to get a complete overview of Redmine errors and know when and where your Redmine application slows down. Some key components are:

  • Helps you identify issues that are truly important and quickly resolve them. Gain knowledge of performance issues in advance and thus giving you ample time to avoid application downtime.
  • Performance provides you with the information you need to not only prioritize critical performance issues, but also trace them down to the root cause and solve them more quickly.
  • Monitor your issues related to projects which are created in the Redmine application.

What’s included in this quickstart?

New Relic's Redmine monitoring quickstart boasts instant full-stack observability out-of-the-box:

With this quickstart, you can:

  • Monitor Application custom metrics.
  • Code-related insights about your application’s health and status.
  • Monitor Database Operations and Transactions.
  • Proactive alerts that inform developers about the status of their applications.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
