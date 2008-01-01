What's included?
Redis Enterprise Quickstart
Redis Enterprise is an enterprise offering of Redis that provides:
- High availability: Up to 5 9's
- Support: 24/7 Enterprise support
- Geo-replication: Write data consistency across multiple data centers
- Tiered storage: Store data on devices outside of RAM for cost savings
- High performance: Serve up to 200M operations per second
This integration supports Redis Enterprise Software installations.
With the Redis Enterprise quickstart you can:
- Monitor real-time performance and trends of you Redis Enterprise cluster
- Drill down into the performance of individual Redis databases
- Understand the Redis Active/Active metrics
Cluster level metrics
- License Status: Information on the Enterprise license status
- License Capacity: Capacity licensed
- Used Capacity: Capacity currently in use
- Cluster Capacity: Information on memory and compute resources available on the cluster
- Total Requests: Overall throughput of the cluster in total
Database level metrics
- Database Latency: Metrics pertaining to the latency of operations at the database level
- Database Throughput: Detailed information of the number of read/write operations per second
- Database Capacity: Memory usage details for capacity planning
- Network Usage: Information on the network usage per database
- Redis Data Retention: Expiration and Eviction statistics on object retention
Active/Active metrics
- Lag: Time between application on servers
- Pending: Details of the number of writes pending as part of the sync
- Bandwidth: Information on the amount of traffic between clusters
