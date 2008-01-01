What's included?
Dashboard 1
Postman quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Postman observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
Postman introduction
Postman is an API platform for building and using APIs. Postman simplifies each step of the API lifecycle and streamlines collaboration so you can create better APIs—faster.
Postman quickstart highlights
The Postman quickstart allows you to get an opinionated visualization of your Postman API data within minutes.
- View your average latency over time
- Compare your total request count over time
- Get a real time tally of recent errors and failed tests
- Measure API 4xx and 5xx failures
- Review your byte traffic over time
Getting started
- Watch the Nerd Byte instructional video
- Read the blog post
How to use this quickstart
Authors
Shashank Awasthi, Postman
Support
