Postman introduction

Postman is an API platform for building and using APIs. Postman simplifies each step of the API lifecycle and streamlines collaboration so you can create better APIs—faster.

Postman quickstart highlights

The Postman quickstart allows you to get an opinionated visualization of your Postman API data within minutes.

View your average latency over time

Compare your total request count over time

Get a real time tally of recent errors and failed tests

Measure API 4xx and 5xx failures

Review your byte traffic over time

Getting started