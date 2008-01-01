  • Log in
Integrate Postman with New Relic to monitor your API performance effectively.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Postman quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Postman Monitor

Postman Monitor screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Postman observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Installation Docs

Postman integration configuration

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Postman introduction

Postman is an API platform for building and using APIs. Postman simplifies each step of the API lifecycle and streamlines collaboration so you can create better APIs—faster.

Postman quickstart highlights

The Postman quickstart allows you to get an opinionated visualization of your Postman API data within minutes.

  • View your average latency over time
  • Compare your total request count over time
  • Get a real time tally of recent errors and failed tests
  • Measure API 4xx and 5xx failures
  • Review your byte traffic over time

Getting started

  • Watch the Nerd Byte instructional video
  • Read the blog post

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Shashank Awasthi, Postman

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Get started today for free.

