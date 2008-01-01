OpenAI Observability

What's included?
Monitor your GPT-3 Application Usage in New Relic
With the GPT-3 application integration, you'll have the ability to seamlessly monitor OpenAI completion queries and simultaneously log useful statistics in a New Relic customizable dashboard about your requests.
By adding just two lines of code, users can gain access to key performance metrics such as cost, response time, and sample inputs/outputs. The dashboard also allows users to track total requests, average token/requests, and model names.
With New Relic's fully customizable dashboard, users can add additional metrics based on their specific business requirements and needs.
Overall, New Relic's GPT-3 integration provides real-time metrics to help businesses optimize usage, reduce costs, and achieve better results.
