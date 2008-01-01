  • Log in
OpenAI Observability

Seamlessly monitor your usage of OpenAI’s GPT-3 application using New Relic’s dashboard. You'll get access to real-time metrics that can help you optimize usage, reduce costs, and achieve better results.
OpenAI Observability
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
OpenAI Observability quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

GPT-3 OpenAI Monitoring

GPT-3 OpenAI Monitoring screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
OpenAI Observability observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Monitor OpenAI

A lightweight tool to monitor your OpenAI workload.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Monitor your GPT-3 Application Usage in New Relic

With the GPT-3 application integration, you'll have the ability to seamlessly monitor OpenAI completion queries and simultaneously log useful statistics in a New Relic customizable dashboard about your requests.

By adding just two lines of code, users can gain access to key performance metrics such as cost, response time, and sample inputs/outputs. The dashboard also allows users to track total requests, average token/requests, and model names.

With New Relic's fully customizable dashboard, users can add additional metrics based on their specific business requirements and needs.

Overall, New Relic's GPT-3 integration provides real-time metrics to help businesses optimize usage, reduce costs, and achieve better results.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Yogev Kriger

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
