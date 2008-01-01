What is ODBC?

Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) is a standard application programming interface (API) for accessing database management systems (DBMS).

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments ODBC with the New Relic PHP agent, and allows you to further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up custom dashboards, errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for ODBC.