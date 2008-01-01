  • Log in
Cisco Hardware Sensor Dashboard

Easily install a dashboard to see the status of Cisco hardware sensors.
Cisco Hardware Sensor Dashboard
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Cisco Hardware Sensor Dashboard quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Cisco Hardware Status

Cisco Hardware Status screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Cisco Hardware Sensor Dashboard observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

KTranslate Container Health Monitoring docs

Learn about deploying ktranslate to monitor SNMP based devices.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

This quickstart provides a dashboard for use with New Relic's Network monitoring capability to help you visualize the status of hardware sensors on typical Cisco network devices.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Marc Netterfield

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Related resources

