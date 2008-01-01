  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityKoa
koa

Koa

Monitor Koa with New Relic's Node.js agent
Koa
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Koa quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Node.js

Node.js screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
Koa observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Apdex Score

This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Koa observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Koa installation docs

Expressive HTTP middleware framework for node.js to make web applications and APIs more enjoyable to write.

What is Koa?

Expressive HTTP middleware framework for node.js to make web applications and APIs more enjoyable to write.

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Koa with the New Relic Node.js agent, and allows you to instantly monitor your Node application with out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts. Further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Koa.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved