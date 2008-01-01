What's included?
Apdex Score
This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes
High CPU Utilization
This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.
Memory Usage
This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%
Transaction Errors
This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.
What is HttpClient?
Framework for using Ruby to access web resources.
Get started!
Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments HttpClient with the New Relic Ruby agent, and allows you to further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up custom dashboards, errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.
How to use this quickstart
