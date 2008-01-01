What is Google Compute Engine?

Provides on-demand cloud infrastructure for general purpose applications with a variety of server sizes, regions, and operating systems.

Get started!

Start monitoring Google Compute Engine by connecting Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to New Relic!

Check out our Google Compute Engine documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Google Compute Engine.