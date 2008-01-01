What's included?
What is GCP Router?
Service that exchanges routes between Virtual Private Clouds (VPC) and on-premises networks by using Border Gateway Protocol (BGP).
Get started!
Start monitoring GCP Router by connecting Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to New Relic!
Check out our GCP Router documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.
Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for GCP Router.
