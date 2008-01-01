Golden Signals for Web Servers observability quickstart contains 5 alerts . These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

CPU Usage This alert fires when a host's CPU usage goes above 90 percent for a period of 5 minutes.

Errors This alert fires when 10 percent of the transactions against an application end with an error, over a period of 5 minutes.

Memory Usage When memory limits are reached, applications can do weird and unpredictable things. This alert fires when the percentage of memory used on a host exceeds 90 percent for 5 minutes.

Response time This alert fires when the average transaction duration is above 5 seconds for 5 minutes.