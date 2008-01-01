  • Log in
Golden Signals for Web Servers

Golden signals alerts for web servers. Includes alerts and a dashboard for throughput, errors, response time, CPU usage, and memory usage.
Golden Signals for Web Servers
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Golden Signals for Web Servers quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Golden Signals Web

Golden Signals Web screenshot 0
Alerts  
5
Golden Signals for Web Servers observability quickstart contains 5 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

CPU Usage

This alert fires when a host's CPU usage goes above 90 percent for a period of 5 minutes.

Errors

This alert fires when 10 percent of the transactions against an application end with an error, over a period of 5 minutes.

Memory Usage

When memory limits are reached, applications can do weird and unpredictable things. This alert fires when the percentage of memory used on a host exceeds 90 percent for 5 minutes.

Response time

This alert fires when the average transaction duration is above 5 seconds for 5 minutes.

Throughput

Throughput is a great way to measure the health of your applications. This alert fires when the throughput of a web application drops below 5 transactions in a 5 minute period.

Documentation  
2
Golden Signals for Web Servers observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

New Relic infrastructure agent

Learn how to monitor your hosts with New Relic.

New Relic language agents

Learn how to get in-depth and relevant information about your running software in minutes.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Alec Swanson

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
