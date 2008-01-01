golden-signals-for-web-servers

What's included?
Dashboard 1
Alerts 5
CPU Usage
This alert fires when a host's CPU usage goes above 90 percent for a period of 5 minutes.
Errors
This alert fires when 10 percent of the transactions against an application end with an error, over a period of 5 minutes.
Memory Usage
When memory limits are reached, applications can do weird and unpredictable things. This alert fires when the percentage of memory used on a host exceeds 90 percent for 5 minutes.
Response time
This alert fires when the average transaction duration is above 5 seconds for 5 minutes.
Throughput
Throughput is a great way to measure the health of your applications. This alert fires when the throughput of a web application drops below 5 transactions in a 5 minute period.
Documentation 2
Golden signals alerts for web servers. Includes alerts and a dashboard for throughput, errors, response time, CPU usage, and memory usage.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic, Alec Swanson
Support
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.