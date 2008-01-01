What's included?
What is Elixir?
Popular open source programming language with automated features.
Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Elixir with the New Relic Elixir agent, and allows you to further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up custom dashboards, errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.
Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Elixir.
