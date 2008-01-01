  • Log in
Monitoring DNN Evoq is crucial to gain instant visibility into the platform’s activity. Download New Relic DNN Evoq quickstart to proactively monitor your DNN Evoq platform with New Relic’s .NET agent.
DNN Evoq observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Introduction to .NET

Integrate New Relic .NET agent with your DNN Evoq to monitor the platform’s performance metrics in real time.

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

DNN Evoq is a commercial edition of the DNN platform, the largest and most popular open source Content Management System (CMS) on the Microsoft ASP.NET stack. DNN Evoq includes customer support and provides premium features not available in the DNN platform. These premium features include personalization, in-page analytics, workflow and built-in connectors to Marketo, SharePoint, Amazon S3, and Dropbox.

Integrate New Relic .NET agent with your DNN Evoq to monitor the platform’s performance metrics in real time.

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments DNN Evoq with the New Relic .Net agent, and allows you to instantly monitor your .Net application with out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts. Further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

New Relic’s DNN Evoq quickstart instruments DNN Evoq with the New Relic .NET agent, and empowers you to seamlessly monitor your DNN Evoq platform through out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts.

Our .NET agent supports both .NET Framework and .NET Core, and it works with all .NET compatible languages. You can track your DNN Evoq platform in dynamic or distributed environments such as on-host VM servers, Microsoft Azure app services, cloud-managed server VM images, self-hosted Windows and Linux systems and Amazon AWS EC2 VMs.

The DNN Evoq observability quickstart instruments DNN Evoq with New Relic .NET agent. The integration enables you to use Application Performance Monitoring (APM) to get a high-level overview of your DNN Evoq platform, and to track activity across the platform. With the integration, you can install infrastructure monitoring to view the performance of your platform’s host environment.

Once you install our .NET agent, wait for a few minutes for your DNN Evoq platform to generate traffic, data will appear in the APM summary page. The agent includes a variety of configuration options to further customize your installation. You can extend your instrumentation by integrating the .NET agent with browser monitoring to gain visibility into end-user activity. You can also enable distributed tracing to understand activity across your platform.

Download the New Relic DNN Evoq quickstart to effectively get value out of your telemetry data and monitor your DNN Evoq platform. This quickstart is your gateway to instant monitoring of your platform via our .NET agent.

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
