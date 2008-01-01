What's included?
Device CPU
This alert triggers a warning when CPU % is above 70 for 2 minutes, and a critical when above 80 for 2 minutes.
Device Memory
This alert triggers a warning when memory % is above 70 for 2 minutes, and a critical when above 80 for 2 minutes.
Device Temperature
This alert triggers a warning when above 55 degress celsius for 2 minutes, and a critical when above 65 for 2 minutes.
Deeper Network
The Decentralized Gateway and Infrastructure for Web3.0. Deeper Network combines blockchain, network security, and sharing economy to create a global peer to peer network that empowers the real users of the internet and paves the way for the next generation of the web.
Deeper Network Monitoring Guide
A guide detailing how to configure and use the `deeper-cli` with New Relic.
Deeper Connect Monitoring Quickstart
Get deep visibility into the health, performance, connections, logs and balance of your Deeper Connect device.
Alert and identify potential issues, or simply use for remote monitoring.
