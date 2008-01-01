  • Log in
Monitor and alert on the health of your Deeper Connect devices to ensure ongoing reliability and performance. Requires deeper-cli setup.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Deeper Network quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Deeper Network - Connect Monitoring

Deeper Network - Connect Monitoring screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
Deeper Network observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Device CPU

This alert triggers a warning when CPU % is above 70 for 2 minutes, and a critical when above 80 for 2 minutes.

Device Memory

This alert triggers a warning when memory % is above 70 for 2 minutes, and a critical when above 80 for 2 minutes.

Device Temperature

This alert triggers a warning when above 55 degress celsius for 2 minutes, and a critical when above 65 for 2 minutes.

Documentation  
2
Deeper Network observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Deeper Network

The Decentralized Gateway and Infrastructure for Web3.0. Deeper Network combines blockchain, network security, and sharing economy to create a global peer to peer network that empowers the real users of the internet and paves the way for the next generation of the web.

Deeper Network Monitoring Guide

A guide detailing how to configure and use the `deeper-cli` with New Relic.

Deeper Connect Monitoring Quickstart

Get deep visibility into the health, performance, connections, logs and balance of your Deeper Connect device.

Alert and identify potential issues, or simply use for remote monitoring.

Authors

New Relic, Kav. Pather

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Related resources

