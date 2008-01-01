The DBmarlin quickstart allows you to get visibility into the performance and availability of your database services from within New Relic.

To get started with DBmarlin, visit the DBmarlin introduction page.

About DBmarlin

DBmarlin monitors database performance, tracks changes and helps your databases run fast.

It provides an easy-to-use and consistent way to monitor CockroachDB, DB2, MariaDB, MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL and SQL Server, self-hosted or in the cloud.

It captures SQL statement text and wait events so you can see exactly where the time is spent executing SQL within your database.

It auto-detects changes to schema objects, database parameters and execution plans so you can see their impact on performance.