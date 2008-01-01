  • Log in
DBmarlin

View database performance from within New Relic with this integration with DBmarlin.
DBmarlin
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
DBmarlin quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

DBmarlin dashboard

See where your databases were spending their time. View wait events and top SQL.

DBmarlin dashboard screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
DBmarlin observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Installation docs

Installation instructions for DBmarlin and the DBmarlin quickstart.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

The DBmarlin quickstart allows you to get visibility into the performance and availability of your database services from within New Relic.

To get started with DBmarlin, visit the DBmarlin introduction page.

About DBmarlin

DBmarlin monitors database performance, tracks changes and helps your databases run fast.

It provides an easy-to-use and consistent way to monitor CockroachDB, DB2, MariaDB, MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL and SQL Server, self-hosted or in the cloud.

It captures SQL statement text and wait events so you can see exactly where the time is spent executing SQL within your database.

It auto-detects changes to schema objects, database parameters and execution plans so you can see their impact on performance.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

DBmarlin

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
