Couchbase is an award-winning distributed NoSQL cloud database. It delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability, and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud, and edge computing deployments.

As a key-value and document database that’s memory first, Couchbase empowers developers to build responsive and flexible cloud, mobile, and edge computing applications that scale effortlessly.

You can use this quickstart together with the New Relic Couchbase On Host Integration to get insight into the performance of your Couchbase instances.