Instant ObservabilityAzure Storage
azure-storage

Azure Storage

Monitoring Azure Storage is critical to track the performance of the storage via key metrics. Download New Relic Azure Storage monitoring quickstart to proactively instrument Azure Storage with New Relic infrastructure monitoring capabilities.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Azure Storage quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Azure Storage screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Azure Storage observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Azure Storage installation docs

Monitor Azure Storage by connecting Azure to New Relic.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Azure Storage?

Azure Storage is Microsoft’s cloud storage solution that offers highly available, scalable, secure, and durable storage for different data objects in the cloud.

New Relic Azure storage quickstart features

The New Relic Azure Storage monitoring integration has the following features:

  • A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like average blob count, average table count, average file count, and average queue count
  • Additional dashboards that track transactions, availability in % per storage account, successful requests’ server latency (ms), and more
  • Run custom queries and visualize the data immediately
Why monitor Azure Storage with New Relic?

New Relic Azure Storage monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure Storage via different metrics including account used capacity, the amount of ingress and egress data, and latency.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context, and get valuable insights. We’ve also made it easy for you to view your data in pre-built dashboards, create specialized alerts, and run custom queries with immediate data visualization.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Related resources

