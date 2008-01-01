  • Log in
Azure MySQL
azure-mysql

Azure MySQL

Monitoring Azure MySQL is crucial to track your organization’s Azure MySQL metric data in real-time. Download the New Relic quickstart to proactively instrument Azure MySQL with New Relic infrastructure monitoring capabilities.
Azure MySQL
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Azure MySQL quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Azure MySQL

Azure MySQL screenshot 0
Alerts  
2
Azure MySQL observability quickstart contains 2 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90% for at least 10 minutes.

High Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when the Memory Usage is above 95% for at least 15 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Azure MySQL observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Azure MySQL installation docs

Monitor Azure MySQL by connecting Azure to New Relic.

What is Azure MySQL?

Azure MySQL is a fully-managed database that can handle mission-critical workloads with predictable performance and dynamic scalability. This relational database offers high-availability, automatic backups, and data protection at-rest and in-motion.

New Relic + Azure integration

The New Relic Azure MySQL monitoring quickstart instruments your cloud service and manages the stability, scalability, and reliability of Azure MySQL with our infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

Once instrumented, we proactively track your organization’s Azure MySQL metric data in real-time.

Why monitor Azure MySQL with New Relic?

New Relic's integration reports your Microsoft Azure Database for MySQL metrics and other data to New Relic.

With our Azure integration, you can view the Azure database for mysql data in pre-built dashboards, create your own alert conditions, and run custom queries for easy data visualization.

If you’re looking to optimize your mysql database with high availability, elastic scaling, and more, install our quickstart.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Related resources

