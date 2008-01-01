What's included?
Dashboard 1
Alerts 2
High CPU Utilization
This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90% for at least 10 minutes.
High Memory Usage
This alert is triggered when the Memory Usage is above 95% for at least 15 minutes.
Documentation 1
What is Azure MariaDB?
Fully managed database as a service with predictable performance and scalability for applications using open-source tools and platforms.
Get started!
Start monitoring Azure MariaDB by connecting Microsoft Azure to New Relic!
Check out our Azure MariaDB documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.
More info
Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Azure MariaDB.
