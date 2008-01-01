  • Log in
Azure MariaDB

Monitor Azure MariaDB by connecting Azure to New Relic
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Azure MariaDB quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Azure Maria DB

Azure Maria DB screenshot 0
Alerts  
2
Azure MariaDB observability quickstart contains 2 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90% for at least 10 minutes.

High Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when the Memory Usage is above 95% for at least 15 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Azure MariaDB observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Azure MariaDB installation docs

Monitor Azure MariaDB by connecting Azure to New Relic.

What is Azure MariaDB?

Fully managed database as a service with predictable performance and scalability for applications using open-source tools and platforms.

Get started!

Start monitoring Azure MariaDB by connecting Microsoft Azure to New Relic!

Check out our Azure MariaDB documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Azure MariaDB.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
