What is Azure Express Route?

Create a dedicated connection between your on-prem infrastructure and Azure's services.

Get started!

Start monitoring Azure Express Route by connecting Microsoft Azure to New Relic!

Check out our Azure Express Route documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Azure Express Route.