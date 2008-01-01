What is Azure Cosmos DB?

Quickly and easily scale your database traffic across multiple Azure regions.

Get started!

Start monitoring Azure Cosmos DB by connecting Microsoft Azure to New Relic!

Check out our Azure Cosmos DB documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Azure Cosmos DB.