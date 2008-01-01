What is AWS Trusted Advisor?

The AWS Trusted Advisor is an online tool that provides real-time guidance to help you follow AWS best practices for provisioning your resources. It evaluates your account by using checks which then identify ways to optimize your AWS infrastructure.

New Relic AWS Trusted Advisor quickstart features

The New Relic AWS Trusted Advisor monitoring quickstart empowers you with our AWS Trusted Advisor integration to collect data about key metrics, query the data and gain valuable insights.

Why monitor AWS Trusted Advisor with New Relic?

New Relic's integration reports your AWS Trusted Advisor metrics and other data to New Relic. In order to have fresh data, our integration programmatically sends refresh requests to AWS.

You can activate the integration by following our standard procedures for connecting AWS services to New Relic. The monitoring quickstart helps you to track key AWS Trusted Advisor metrics like AWS region, current usage, limit amount, service limit usage, status, and timestamp.

Install the New Relic AWS Trusted Advisor quickstart today to proactively monitor AWS Trusted Advisor and keep getting quality recommendations that help you follow AWS best practices.