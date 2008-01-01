What is AWS SQS?

Provides fully managed, hosted queues for storing messages in transit.

Get started!

Start monitoring AWS SQS by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!

Check out our AWS SQS documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for AWS SQS.