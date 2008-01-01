What is AWS FSx?

Collect AWS FSx data for WindowsFileServer; change polling frequency and filter data using configuration options. Maintained by Amazon.

Get started!

Start monitoring AWS FSx by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!

Check out our AWS FSx documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for AWS FSx.