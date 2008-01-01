What is AWS EC2?

Build scalable and flexible applications on top of AWS container services.

Get started!

Start monitoring AWS EC2 by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!

Check out our AWS EC2 documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for AWS EC2.