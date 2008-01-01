  • Log in
Monitor AWS EC2 by connecting AWS to New Relic
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
AWS EC2 quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

AWS EC2

AWS EC2 screenshot 0
Alerts  
1
AWS EC2 observability quickstart contains 1 alert. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Documentation  
1
AWS EC2 observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

AWS EC2 installation docs

Monitor AWS EC2 by connecting AWS to New Relic.

What is AWS EC2?

Build scalable and flexible applications on top of AWS container services.

Get started!

Start monitoring AWS EC2 by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!

Check out our AWS EC2 documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for AWS EC2.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

