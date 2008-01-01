What's included?
Apigee API Distributed Tracing observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference.
Apigee API JavaScript Resources to create or propagate W3C Trace Context through Apigee Flows and on to the Apigee Target. Apigee Flow Spans are reported back to New Relic's Trace API. Sample Policies are included to demonstrate use.
