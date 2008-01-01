amazon-web-services

Introduction to AWS integrations

Amazon integrations let you monitor your AWS data in several New Relic features. Enabling the AWS CloudWatch Metric Streams integration is the recommended solution to monitor all CloudWatch metrics from all AWS services (including custom namespaces). On top of this, additional integrations are available to get extended visibility on key AWS services beyond the available CloudWatch metrics. For a full reference of the supported metrics, please check the available CloudWatch metrics for each service in the AWS documentation pages.

