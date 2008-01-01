  • Log in
Amazon VPC NAT Gateway

Use the New Relic - Amazon VPC NAT Gateway Integration to monitor traffic to and from your NAT Gateway.
Amazon VPC NAT Gateway
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Amazon VPC NAT Gateway quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Amazon VPC NAT Gateway

Amazon VPC NAT Gateway screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Amazon VPC NAT Gateway observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Amazon VPC NAT Gateway integration docs

Monitor your NAT Gateway traffic using AWS CloudWatch Metric Streams

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
Monitor your NAT Gateway in New Relic's observability platform

Our NAT Gateway integration reports data from your NAT Gateway service to your New Relic account using AWS CloudWatch Metric Streams.

Get started!

This integration uses AWS CloudWatch Metric streams to get NAT Gateway traffic data into New Relic.

About this integration

With this integration you can monitor key traffic information about your NAT Gateway.

  • Track your connection established rate
  • View idle connection timeouts
  • Track Byte traffic
  • Monitor your active connections over time
  • Check for packet drops or port allocation errors over time

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Joseph Counts

