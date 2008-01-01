What's included?
Dashboard 1
Amazon VPC NAT Gateway quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Amazon VPC NAT Gateway observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Monitor your NAT Gateway in New Relic's observability platform
Our NAT Gateway integration reports data from your NAT Gateway service to your New Relic account using AWS CloudWatch Metric Streams.
This integration uses AWS CloudWatch Metric streams to get NAT Gateway traffic data into New Relic.
About this integration
With this integration you can monitor key traffic information about your NAT Gateway.
- Track your connection established rate
- View idle connection timeouts
- Track Byte traffic
- Monitor your active connections over time
- Check for packet drops or port allocation errors over time
